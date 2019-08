There is something heartbreaking about how routine carpenter Greg Zanis' deliveries have become. But in El Paso , they are the crosses Zanis says he must bear."Gun violence, you know, victims, they flock to me.Zanis said.He made his first cross after the 1996 murder of his father-in-law."I did Las Vegas where 58 people were killed. I did Parkland, Florida . I did Sandy Hook . I did the Orlando night club ," he said. Zanis' next stop is Dayton, Ohio , where nine were killed this weekend.He has delivered mostly crosses, but Stars of David and crescent moons, as well. So far, he's driven more than half a million miles, the distance to the moon and back, to bring light to communities grieving. "It's about the heart and I want you to remember these family members in a very unique way," Zanis said.