Customer Manny Bhandal, president of Bhandal Bros. Inc., said that three of his trucks arrived at Terrill on July 30 to drop off a shipment and were turned away. Kevin Terrill, president of Terrill Transportation, did not respond to FreightWaves.
"We did get an email from one of their receiving clerks, basically apologizing that they couldn't receive our trucks because they were ceasing operations. This year has been very tough on a lot of companies."A chief executive of another trucking company based in the Northwest called Kevin Terrill, who confirmed the news over the phone:
"He [Kevin] said rate concessions on both the trucking and warehousing side, driver wages being up and the tough environment to do business in California were to blame for the closure."Terrill had 30 trucks and 36 company drivers, in addition to 12 owner-operators. This closure marks the seventh freight company to shut down in 2019 alone, after NEMF, Falcon, Williams Trucking of Dothan, Alabama, and Indiana-based A.L.A. and Starlite Trucking and LME.
Recall, over the last month, we wrote about two other trucking companies that unexpectedly closed their doors due to the freight recession.
In mid July we announced that 40 year old California trucking outlet Timmerman Starlite Trucking, Inc. was the latest victim in the "trucking apocalypse" and announced that it would be shutting down effective immediately.
Just days prior to that, we documented that regional truck carrier LME "suddenly and abruptly" shut its doors.
The company was a regional carrier based in Minnesota that operated throughout the Midwest. The company had terminals in 30 locations across the U.S. and through interline agreements services all of North America. It also worked with major companies like 3M, John Deere and Toro.
The company reportedly included "over 600 men and women" and has been listed as having 382 power units and 1,228 trailers, with 424 truck drivers.
Comment: See also: Over 2,500 truck drivers lose their jobs in 2019