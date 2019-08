Pakistani Prime Minister warns that conflict is near.Tensions spiked after India announced plans to revoke the semi-autonomous status of the disputed region of Kashmir.This prompted Pakistani Prime Minister to express concerns that Kashmiris angered by the decision would launch an attack on the thousands of Indian soldiers and police officers stationed there.During the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff, the two nations massed troops on each side of the border as the world feared nuclear war.India and Pakistan have gone to war twice over Kashmir since independence in 1947 from Britain.