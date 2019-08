© Reuters / Larry Downing



A group of former intelligence agency directors and other trustworthy cybersecurity pros has launched a charitable initiative to protect US elections against foreign interference. So who are these noble guardians of democracy?The "US Cyberdome" claims to apply top-of-the-line cybersecurity capabilities to the country's vulnerable election systems, motivated by nothing more than a selfless devotion to protecting democracy against "sophisticated attacks by constant and ever-evolving threats."One might be forgiven for looking this particular gift horse in the mouth.Other members of Cyberdome's board of advisors include formerA less trustworthy bunch has not been assembled on an advisory board since the Orwellian browser plugin NewsGuard was unveiled.It's not like Cyberdome's tech isn't expensive - the group was founded by Matt Barrett, who led the development of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's "Cybersecurity Framework," a best-practices security infrastructure program that came with a price tag so hefty half the organizations that reviewed it cited cost as the primary barrier to adoption. Cyberdome accepts donations (inviting donors to "Put Your Money Where Your Democracy Is!"), but securing the nation's voting systems to NIST standards isn't cheap.This, it seems, is where the advisory board comes in - with such a pedigreed array of spooks on hand, elections that don't adopt Barrett's vision of cybersecurity could easily experience a breach or two.Former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff warned when the NIST framework was unveiled in 2014 that unless Congress "really put some muscle behind it" or regulators got involved, it would be difficult to achieve widespread adoption of the "voluntary" program. Chertoff in his post-DHS career has hopped from industry to industry collecting large paychecks to consult on cybersecurity, convincing everyone from bankers to airports that the cyber-barbarians are at the gates, and only he can protect them. And Cyberdome is merely his vision writ large, with the whole election system in its sights.The company claims its initial efforts are focused "only" on securing the 2020 presidential campaign, but its hope is to ultimately "assist all national political campaigns." As Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday, "In the face of known, ongoing efforts by foreign powers to try to interfere in our upcoming election, US Cyberdome could not come at a more critical juncture."Translation? "Gee, that's a nice democracy you've got there - sure would be a shame if something happened to it."