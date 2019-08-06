© Business Insider

DISUNITED KINGDOM

INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND?

Scottish voters would back independence and they want another referendum in the next two years, a poll published on Monday showed, indicating that the United Kingdom could be wrenched apart shortly after it leaves the European Union.Asked how they would vote in an independence referendum, 46% of the 1,019 surveyed Scottish voters said they would vote for independence and 43% said they would vote against, according to a poll by Michael Ashcroft. Excluding those who said they did not know or would not vote, this amounted to"I found a small majority in favor of a new vote - andAshcroft, a Conservative who opposed Boris Johnson's successful bid to be prime minister, said.The poll is the first lead for Scottish independence in a published poll since an Ipsos MORI survey in March 2017, and the biggest lead since a spate of polls in June 2016, shortly after the EU referendum, Ashcroft said.- just as London grapples with the fallout of a possible no-deal Brexit.Scots rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a 2014 referendum but a three-year political crisis in London and differences over Brexit have strained the bonds that tie the United Kingdom together.Irish nationalists have demanded moves towards Irish unification in response to Johnson's threat of a no-deal Brexit.The nations of Britain have shared the same monarch since James VI of Scotland became James I of England in 1603 and a formal union created the Kingdom of Great Britain in 1707.Today, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.a majority of those who voted to stay in the European Union in 2016Ashcroft's poll showed.A majority of Scottish voters up to the age of 49 said they would vote for independence, including 62% of those aged 18 to 24, Ashcroft said.Scottish independence would thrust the rest of the United Kingdom and the newly independent Scotland into talks onat Faslane near Glasgow.The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs the devolved government in Edinburgh, says that a second independence referendum is justified as Scotland is now being dragged out of the bloc against its will.But British prime ministers since David Cameron, who agreed to and won the 2014 Scottish referendum, have repeatedlyJohnson said last week while on a visit to Scotland that the independence vote was a once in a generation event but a constitutional crisis could be looming over who has the right to allow another referendum - Holyrood or Westminster.Seeking to tap into a cocktail of historical rivalry, opposing political tastes, and a perception that London has mismanaged Scotland for decades, nationalists say an independent Scotland could build a wealthier and fairer country." Sturgeon said in response to the poll.Unionists say independence would needlessly break up the United Kingdom, cast a vulnerable Scotland into the high seas of global politics and usher in years of financial, economic and political uncertainty.