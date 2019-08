© Getty



In this sequence, public health has shifted from a position of accepting people's right to personal choice - ie, to smoke or not to smoke, so long as you do not harm others - to an almost complete obliteration of this right in policy documents (the only question remaining is whether a measure can be successfully enforced or not).In the 1970s, government was mainly concerned that the public should be adequately informed of the risks to their health. It introduced health warnings on cigarette packets, as well as restrictions on tobacco advertising, attempting to rein in the power and seduction of publicity that for decades had claimed that smoking was beneficial for health In the 1980s and 1990s there were no-smoking areas on public transport and in restaurants, and no-smoking days to encourage smokers to quit. Yet, tellingly,. No-smoking areas were introduced to provide a choice for the non-smokers who were by now becoming a majority. No-smoking days were targeted at smokers 'who wanted to quit', not those who did not.In the 2000s, the banning of smoking in enclosed public places, including bars and pubs, was justified on the basis of harm caused by passive smoking to workers in these spaces. Critics have complained thatThey are right, but what is significant is that the policy had to be justified in these terms. The principle of personal autonomy was sufficiently respected thatThe 'harm principle' - most famously associated with John Stuart Mill's On Liberty - retained some validity:'That the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilised community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not a sufficient warrant.'The crucial shift occurredThese restrictions are imposed for a person's 'own good':, to improve their health and enable them to live longer (and happier / wealthier) lives.YetIt was considered that a person should have the right to do as they please in their home, even a temporary home, and even if they were a ward of the state. The right of a person to exercise some autonomy in a private space was still recognised., as if entirely forgotten, and 90 per cent of mental-health trusts now prohibit smoking everywhere , including in outdoor areas.Smoking policy is also intervening directly into everyday norms and public standards of acceptability.are justified to prevent smokers setting a bad example to young people. England's chief medical officer has said that she supports outdoor bans that reduced 'active smoking and its role modelling in front of children'. Other bans claim to 'denormalise' smoking: the head of Public Health England wrote in 2017 that all-hospital siteI have worked on as a civil-liberties campaigner, including restrictions placed on the homeless, football supporters, or young people. For example, a homeless person is no longer considered to have the right to refuse a hostel place ; they are issued with fines and other penalties 'for their own good', to force them to accept the authorities' view of what is in their best interest.Coercion loses its offensive quality, and it can be imposed as an act of charity, as with heretics in the Middle Ages, to save someone from their own wrongheadedness or unwise course of action.In some ways,. Measures applied to smokers are now being considered in areas such asToday, different social groups have a common interest in collaborating to defend the realms of personal autonomy and civic freedoms, as the state moves increasingly to take these over. This cause unites smoker and non-smoker, homeless and well-housed - because another person's freedom is our freedom, too.