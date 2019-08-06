© Alyssa Barrundia



Upward lightning shooting from the top of a mountain has been captured on camera by an amateur photographer.Alyssa Barrundia, a missionary living in Guatemala, captured the spectacle at Volcan de Agua in the south of the Central American country on Friday.Ms Barrundia said it was the second time in the past few weeks the striking spectacle had occurred at the volcano, but the first time she had witnessed it personally."It was quite spectacular," she told PA.Upward lightning happens when an enhanced electrical field is focused into the tip of a tall object, such as a building or - in this case - a mountain.It is often triggered by a nearby cloud-to-ground lightning strike boosting the electrical field in the area.PA Media