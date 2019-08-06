lightning
A 32-year-old Stark County man was killed by a lightning strike over the weekend, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Eldon Mehrer says Kyle Brierley from Dickinson was found unresponsive Sunday behind his truck in Richardton.

Deputies say the victim was in the area volunteering near a recreational center.

The medical examiners preliminary report confirmed the cause of death, according to Mehrer.

Mehrer says this is something they don't see often.