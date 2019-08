"he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i'm going to hell and i'm not coming back."

"This is America: Guns on every corner, guns in every house, no freedom but that to kill," he wrote in December 2018. And, "'Tis! The pistol is a Beretta 93R, called the REK7 in BO4. Do love me some guns!" He also wrote, "Hammer, brick, gun." On Feb. 14, 2018, he tweeted this at Sen. Rob Portman: "@robportman hey rob. How much did they pay you to look the other way? 17 kids are dead. If not now, when?" That was the date of the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida.

It has been a tumultuous weekend for the country, which suffered two consecutive mass shootings over the last 48 hours in both El Paso and Dayton And while the media was eager to quickly expose the El Paso shooter as a right-wing extremist with the implication that he is merely following Trump's belligerent rhetoric, only few details had emerged about the Dayton, Ohio shooter although we certainly understandThe shooter, Connor Betts, was 24 and from Bellbrook, Ohio. His alleged social media biography started to emerge late on Sunday night, with his Twitter page stating that he described himself as:On his alleged Twitter account, he promoted Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America:More tweets from the suspectand accounts that appear to be pro-AntifaHe also appeared to be critical of President Trump's immigration policy, using the "concentration camp" rhetoric made popular by AOC:The account called an Antifa terrorist who attacked an ICE facility a "martyr":The suspect said that the Antifa terrorist who attacked an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington, was a "martyr"...and also retweeted pro communist Tweets:The account wrote that he would "happily vote for Democrat Elizabeth Warren,He also allegedly retweeted a post about "rounding up hostages" in a video game before "shoot[ing] them all in the head":Other posts alluded to violence with firearms:On Nov. 2, 2018, the account wrote: "Vote blue for gods sake."After Trump's 2016 election, he allegedly Tweeted "This is bad".According to his former high school classmates, he wasHeavy.com claimed they had verified his Twitter handle "through multiple verification factors, including a matching tattoo on both a page selfie and prominent news outlets' pictures of Connor Betts; several family linkages to the page; similar photos, including of him and the family dog, on the page and family members' verified accounts; and references to college and growing up in Ohio and Dayton."By Monday morning, Twitter had suspended the account: