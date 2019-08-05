And while the media was eager to quickly expose the El Paso shooter as a right-wing extremist with the implication that he is merely following Trump's belligerent rhetoric, only few details had emerged about the Dayton, Ohio shooter although we certainly understand why the mainstream media may not have rushed to make these alleged details public - because according to Heavy.com, the Dayton shooter was an Elizabeth Warren (and Bernie Sanders) supporter who advocated for socialism, communism and supported Antifa.
The shooter, Connor Betts, was 24 and from Bellbrook, Ohio. His alleged social media biography started to emerge late on Sunday night, with his Twitter page stating that he described himself as:
"he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i'm going to hell and i'm not coming back."On his alleged Twitter account, he promoted Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America:
More tweets from the suspect promoting Antifa and accounts that appear to be pro-Antifa
He also appeared to be critical of President Trump's immigration policy, using the "concentration camp" rhetoric made popular by AOC:
The account called an Antifa terrorist who attacked an ICE facility a "martyr":
...and also retweeted pro communist Tweets:
The account wrote that he would "happily vote for Democrat Elizabeth Warren, praised Satan, was upset about the 2016 presidential election results, and added, 'I want socialism, and i'll not wait for the idiots to finally come round to understanding.'"
He also allegedly retweeted a post about "rounding up hostages" in a video game before "shoot[ing] them all in the head":
Other posts alluded to violence with firearms:
"This is America: Guns on every corner, guns in every house, no freedom but that to kill," he wrote in December 2018. And, "'Tis! The pistol is a Beretta 93R, called the REK7 in BO4. Do love me some guns!" He also wrote, "Hammer, brick, gun." On Feb. 14, 2018, he tweeted this at Sen. Rob Portman: "@robportman hey rob. How much did they pay you to look the other way? 17 kids are dead. If not now, when?" That was the date of the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Heavy.com claimed they had verified his Twitter handle "through multiple verification factors, including a matching tattoo on both a page selfie and prominent news outlets' pictures of Connor Betts; several family linkages to the page; similar photos, including of him and the family dog, on the page and family members' verified accounts; and references to college and growing up in Ohio and Dayton."
By Monday morning, Twitter had suspended the account:
UPDATE 05/08/2019: More information is coming out about the Dayton shooter, Conner Betts. Those who profess to have known him in school describe him as a bully and a stalker. The Dayton Daily News reports: The Los Angeles Times adds: A Twitter user collected some posts purporting to be former classmates of Betts, disputing the "bullied at school" narrative. Shades of the Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.