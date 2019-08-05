Drought-stricken Hughenden could witness an economic revitalisation after years of job losses and a declining population.
© ABC North Queensland/ Kathleen Calderwood
Drought-stricken Hughenden could witness an economic revitalisation after years of job losses and a declining population.
China again looking for desert or drought areas that are showing signs of new precipitation patterns forming, this time NE Queensland to set up cattle ranching.

EF5 waterspout Corsica, and hail pushes up manhole covers in Scotland.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.


Sources