Japan has been struck by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Fukushima where a mega tremor triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl eight years ago.The quake occurred at around 11.30am UK time off the northeastern coast of Japan, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the seabed.After effects were felt in the districts of Fukushima and Miyagi along with the capital city Tokyo, which is around 160 miles away. Authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.Public broadcaster NHK TV says utility companies are checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake - the fourth largest ever recorded since records began in 1900. This quake then sparked a massive tsunami, which caused three nuclear meltdown, hydrogen explosions and radioactive contamination. In total just under 16,000 people were killed in the Fukushima disaster, 2,500 are still missing and a quarter of a million have people have been unable to return home.