Details are still coming in, but we fully expect the initial reports of multiple gunmen to be whittled down in the official narrative to another 'lone gunman'...
No word yet on the number of dead, but dozens have been injured.
Here's RT:
At least 18 people have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, local media reports. Police are searching for possibly multiple shooters, while footage of victims and shocking accounts of witnesses have emerged.
One suspect has been placed in custody, El Paso police told local TV, adding that the search of the crime scene and its surroundings continues. Police confirmed "multiple" people have been killed but have so far refused to reveal the exact number or the victims' identities.
Several extremely graphic videos, purportedly taken at the scene, have emerged online. One shows at least three bodies lying outside the Walmart and in its parking lot. In another one, people are seen fleeing the store past a person lying on the floor in a large blood puddle.
Meanwhile a short clip of a man hiding under furniture while multiple shots are heard in the background has been making the rounds in the media.
The shooting began to unfold at the Cielos Vista Mall area around 11am local time on Saturday, but more than an hour later, local law enforcement reported the scene was "still active."
Police said it received reports of "multiple shooters" and was "conducting search of a very large area."
Some witness accounts claim that a man armed with an AK-style rifle began shooting outside the Walmart and then went on a rampage inside the store. Others suggest that at least two or more attackers were at the scene.A woman and her daughter described seeing at least three men dressed in black shooting shoppers at the Walmart. Asked if she might have confused them for police, she reaffirmed that they were the perpetrators [click on tweet to view video]:
With limited details available, local media said at least 18 people were "shot" in the attack, and that several of them are feared dead. Footage from the scene shows heavily armed officers and police helicopters deployed.
Here's a bird's eye view of the location:
The mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, has told CNN that police have three suspects in custody. (Count them: one, two, THREE...)
21-year-old Texan Patrick Crusius - who they also 'somehow' already know is a 'white supremacist Trump supporter', complete with ridiculous 'right-wing' manifesto...
Another day, same old sadistic gaslighting of the American people:
They're nothing if not predictable in their schemes to divide and distract people.
Update 4 Aug 2019, 06:00 CET
El Paso police have announced the death toll to be 20, making this atrocity one of America's worst.
Another 26 people were injured. This would mean the (barely) 21-year-old amateur managed to kill someone with every second shot he fired - an extremely unlikely scenario.
Bizarrely, he was "taken into custody without incident" and without any police having to fire their weapons. The whole event was apparently stitched up by the time police arrived on the scene...
Update 4 Aug 12:00 CET
As is typical for America's bigger mass shootings, there has been a 'mid-sized' follow-up, this time in Dayton, Ohio, where someone armed a long gun appears to have 'randomly' opened fire, killing at least 9 people.
In this case, police arrived on the scene and stopped the perpetrator by shooting him dead.
Is this some sort of 'double-tap'? A reverberation of some sort following 'the main event'? Either way, it 'boosts' the country's dose of vitriolic 'debate' for the next few weeks.
There's certainly some kind of 'cross-over' or 'reverb' between the El Paso massacre and one of last week's 'warm-up' pair of mass shootings at the Gilroy Garlic festival in California...
Update 4 Aug 22:00 CET
Another eyewitness describes the gunman he saw as being 6ft tall, dressed in 'all-black', shooting from an AK-47, and wearing a mask.
Crusius was wearing beige/sand cargo pants, ear protection and no mask. It's possible that the witness was mistaken about the color of the pants, and that Crusius removed his mask at some point, but it's also possible that the witness saw a different gunman.
Updates 4 Aug 23:30 CET
The police have finally published details about the other shooting event that took place in Dayton, Ohio yesterday. There the perp - also apparently acting alone - killed 9 people (among them his sister, suggesting a personal motive) and injured 26... with an AK-47. Last week, the 19-year-old - again, like the two perps yesterday, young white males - who shot up the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA... used an AK-47.
Since when did the AK-47 become American mass killers' weapon of choice? They're nearly always caught with an AR-15...
Here's footage of Crusius's somewhat 'pedestrian' arrest:
The official timeline has the first emergency call being made at 10:39am, with the first police arriving on scene 6 minutes later. One eyewitness describes hiding at the rear of the Walmart after the first shots were fired, waiting for about 20 minutes, then hearing more shots fired as people attempted to return to the front of the store.
If the cops essentially just picked up an unarmed Patrick Crusius, who had apparently dropped his weapon and surrendered without resisting arrest, why was there no engagement while both perpetrator and police were on scene for about 15 minutes?
Update 5 Aug 13:00 CET
Two photos are circulating in the media of 'Patrick Crusius'. They're clearly two different photos of two different people. So which one carried out - or was present at - the massacre?
