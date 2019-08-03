© Heathcliff O'Malley/Telegraph/Toby Melville/Reuters



How Sir Lynton Crosby's company ran disinformation campaigns on Facebook

1. Conduct detailed market research and opinion polling on behalf of client



2. Create unbranded website and Facebook page purporting to be an independent news source on a relevant topic



3. Start posting links on the Facebook page to news articles from real news outlets in a bid to gain credibility



4. Buy Facebook adverts to convince people to follow the page and build its audience



5. See which topics provoke a reaction from readers and then use Facebook's targeting tools to boost readership



6. Start uploading photos, links and videos created by CTF employees to push the client's message to an interested audience, creating the impression of a grassroots movement on what appears to be an independent Facebook page

"It would all be anonymised and made to look as though they are a news aggregator with a specialist angle. For instance, if we were working to promote the use of coal, it would be an anti-environmental page. You might make a page designed to attract pro-Trump types and get them revved up about green subsidies."

"Our review to-date suggests the majority of these pages to be operated by real people and do not currently violate our coordinated inauthentic behaviour policy. However, we take seriously the information shared by the Guardian and are continuing to review the activity of the pages mentioned."

"These examples could highlight the case for new rules since internet platforms are not currently required to find out who is paying page admins or managers."

The lobbying firm run by Boris Johnson's close allya Guardian investigation has found.In the most complete account yet ofoutlook and strategy, current and former employees of the campaign consultancy have painted a picture ofin its headquarters.They said that such was the culture of secrecy within the firm that staff working on online disinformation campaigns, whichused initials rather than full names on internal systems and often relied on personal email accounts to avoid their work being traced back to CTF and its clients.The disclosures will raise pressure on the prime minister to distance himself from CTF, with former staff members warning that the company might wield substantial influence in the new administration.to cover office and staffing costs earlier this year, while Crosby's partners in the business arewith Fullbrook taking a leave of absencealong with David Canzini.The news follows the Guardian's April report that Crosby's company was behindBut the latest revelations reveal that the company has pursued that approach more broadly, in the service of previously unreported corporate interests and foreign governments.And theywhich make it possible for Crosby's company - which boasts on its website that it deploys "the latest tools in digital engagement" - to use the social network to runwithout apparently disclosing that they are being overseen by CTF Partners on behalf of paying clients.Based on discussions with the current and former employees and examination of a large number of internal documents, the Guardian can reveal the extent of the astroturfing campaign:CTF declined to comment on their methods or clients but said they operated within the law and accused the Guardian of relying on "false or distorted facts". They dismissed the idea that the company or Crosby could exercise any influence on the prime minister.The company's approach is a sophisticated application of the well wornwhere political campaignersOne former employee described how Crosby's business created Facebook pages on specific topics to spread disinformation to interested members of the public in the UK and abroad. An employee said:Staff members said thatwith names such asand, but instead could be used to distribute highly selective information which reached tens of millions of readers.could then be managed by Crosby employees through a single high-level "business manager" account, which sidesteps Facebook's transparency tools.Secrecy was a paramount consideration in the communications strategy, the staffers said, leading to instances of the careful use of initials instead of full names on Facebook's internal systems and the occasional reliance on non-corporate email accounts. Some resorted to usingto avoid being traced.The Guardian understands thatwith the account headed by longtime Crosby associate Mark Domitrak - a former lobbying boss at British American Tobacco. The company helped coordinate press coverage around the arrival of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the UK for his state visit in early 2018, prior to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.the head of CTF Partners' London officewas a member of the team who worked with the party of Malaysia's then prime minister,The Asian politician was later toppled amid ongoing accusations of involvement in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. He has always denied any wrongdoing.The supposed news sources, which were liked by millions of users and reached tens of millions through the use of paid Facebook adverts, were grownOnce CTF employees found a tactic that provoked a strong reaction, they would double down, according to one of the ex-employees:One such news page - entitled "- published repeated attacks against subsidies for "wasteful onshore wind farms"Other Facebook campaigns promoted the construction of coal power stations in India using pages with names such as Bright Bangla.Pages purporting to be independent news pages on the war in Yemen with names such asandwhich is heavily involved in the war. The disinformation network uncovered by the Guardianwith titles such asandwhich purported to provide fact-based information on what was going on in the two countries, without disclosing the source of funding or work on behalf of political campaigns.After being presented with the Guardian's findings about the scale of the company's online disinformation campaign,a term used to shut down disinformation networks overseen by foreign governments in Russia and Iran. This is becauseThe Guardian has seen documents that suggest Facebook has been aware of the issue involving the network of CTF pages since late last year.The company said:The company said it was looking to add additional disclosures but suggested that government regulation was needed:CTF, through their lawyers, said any suggestion the company produced "fake news" or that Facebook has taken action against them or their clients was false and defamatory.Last weekend the Sunday Times quoted a "source close to Crosby" claiming that Johnson had talked to him "frequently" since being elected.Crosby's lawyer said that any suggestion CTF or Crosby could exert influence "on account of their 'relationship' with Mr Johnson ignores the reality of the decision-making and policy process in Westminster and Whitehall"."That is not public-interest journalism: it is agenda-driven and irresponsible journalism," they added.