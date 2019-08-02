In a video by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, the Quirino Avenue extension could be seen experiencing gutter-level flooding.
Maria Paz Mendoza in Guazon Manila is also flooded, as seen by a photo from Pialago.
Meanwhile, several videos posted on Twitter show that Taft Avenue, particularly in front of the De La Salle University, is also flooded.
The flood along Taft Avenue outside DLSU as of 7:06 AM
Streets Malvar and Leon Guinto in Manila are also flooded.
It is baha here @ Malvar and Leon Guinto!!!