The flood along Taft Avenue outside DLSU as of 7:06 AM #ARCHNews pic.twitter.com/U3PBQYIh2z — ARCH (@ArchersNetwork) August 1, 2019



Some areas in Metro Manila experienced flooding Friday morning due to heavy rains.In a video by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, the Quirino Avenue extension could be seen experiencing gutter-level flooding.Maria Paz Mendoza in Guazon Manila is also flooded, as seen by a photo from Pialago.Meanwhile, several videos posted on Twitter show that Taft Avenue, particularly in front of the De La Salle University, is also flooded.Streets Malvar and Leon Guinto in Manila are also flooded.