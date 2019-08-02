Landslide in Jølster, Norway, 30 July 2019.
© HRS Sør-Norge
At least 1 person is missing and over 150 have been evacuated after heavy rain triggered landslides, floods and debris flows in south-western Norway on 30 July, 2019.

The municipalities of Jølster and Førde in Sogn og Fjordane county were the worst affected. Norway's weather warning service, Varom, said that 33mm of rain fell in 1 hour in Vassenden in Jølster and 92mm of rain fell in 1 day in Botnen in Førde. Varom said it is likely rainfall totals were even higher in the mountains in this area.



Roads have been closed and power and telecommunications interrupted. Police, rescue services and Red Cross are continuing to search for a car and driver believed to have been swept away in Jølstravatnet.


