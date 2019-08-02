The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the capital Santiago, some 167 kilometers to the northeast.
Footage on social media showed light fixtures and furniture swaying in apartments.
#temblor en edificio, piso 16. Las Condes. pic.twitter.com/Q16eCdUQlf— kotelo (@kotelo) August 1, 2019
No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no reports of damage or casualties.
Xinhua reports that Chilean president Sebastian Pinera was delivering a speech at a fruit exporting plant when the quake struck.
"The land also wanted to applaud us. This movement is a tribute to the men and women who work the land in our country," he added.