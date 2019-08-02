map quake
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile around 2:30 pm local time on Thursday. The epicenter was at the depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the capital Santiago, some 167 kilometers to the northeast.

Footage on social media showed light fixtures and furniture swaying in apartments.


No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Xinhua reports that Chilean president Sebastian Pinera was delivering a speech at a fruit exporting plant when the quake struck.

"I am calmer than you are," Pinera said from the stage, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

"The land also wanted to applaud us. This movement is a tribute to the men and women who work the land in our country," he added.