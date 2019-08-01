A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in Stuttgart on Wednesday with a weapon described as a "sword."The man was attacked in a street in the late afternoon, police said.Witnesses called police after the attack,The victim succumbed to his injuries despite rescue efforts.The suspect fled by bicycle.Police later arrested a man following a widespread search. The suspect was due to be questioned on Thursday.The attack happened in the Fasanenhof area of Stuttgart, a residential district in the city's south.Stuttgart is the capital of the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, and is the sixth-largest city in Germany. It is very wealthy, with several major German companies headquartered there, including several major carmakers.