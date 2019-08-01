Mexico's disaster prevention agency (CENAPRED) saidcarrying water vapor, gas, and light amount of ashes emanated from Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano.These last two emitted incandescent fragments on the northeast slope.The report added that a slight ash fall in the municipality of Ozumba in the State of Mexico.The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the mountain's crater.