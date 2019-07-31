Society's Child
China irrigates largest land mass in the world, an area larger than France
Wed, 31 Jul 2019 17:49 UTC
China has an irrigated area of 74 million hectares, covering half of the country's farmlands, said Ni Wenjin, an official with the Ministry of Water Resources, at a Belt and Road forum on irrigation and drainage on Tuesday.
"The development of irrigation and drainage is one of the priorities of the ongoing rural vitalization and agricultural modernization drive in China," said Ni.
The country has seen 20 million more hectares of lands irrigated with agricultural water consumption basically unchanged for three decades, using water-saving irrigation technology in 46.3 percent of irrigated lands nationwide.
Pricing reforms for agricultural water are also underway to help economize water usage, Ni added.
China is sharing duplicable experiences with Belt and Road countries in addressing water scarcity.
The ministry has inked agreements or memorandums with over 60 countries regarding irrigation-related cooperation since the Belt and Road Initiative was brought up in 2013, according to Ni.
- Florida health officials say mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling, death detected in state
- Brazil's toxic pesticides 'affecting people all over the world' through agricultural exports
- Case study reveals how cognitive decline can be reversed
- Grassland Ecology 202 for vegans: Calling for change that makes sense
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - A second look at vaccination - answers that cannot be questioned
- Muslim parents reject non-Halal flu vaccine
- Grassland Ecology 101 for vegans and synthetic meat marketers
- This college dropout was bedridden for 11 years. Then he invented a surgery and cured himself
- Impossible Foods, impossible claims
- 132 people in 11 US states sickened by foodborne Cyclospora outbreak
- Fascia: The cobweb of your body
- 'Don't ask don't tell' approach to new GMOs proposed by the USDA
- Study suggests: Spike in Autism may be linked to preservative in processed foods
- Rare virus spread by mosquitos that can cause personality changes found in NY & Massachusetts
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #24 - Cootie Invasion - Strange Disease and Infection Outbreaks
- Botanicals: The benefits of plant-based ingredients
- Brain-eating amoeba kills man after North Carolina water park visit
- Strength training might come at the expense of endurance muscles
- Don't let vegetarian environmentalists shame you for eating meat. Science is on your side
- Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria he contracted on fishing boat
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- Seneca on the antidote to anxiety
- The dancing species - how moving together in time helps make us human
- Nature heals: Viewing green spaces linked to more positive mindset and reduced cravings for harmful substances
- How to stop emotional eating as a coping mechanism
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- Brits cringing at the Sun's bizarre Boris front page
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
