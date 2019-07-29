Snow holding on until the end of July is incredibly rare on these passes, reports the The Statesman — in fact, it's the first time in 20 years that it's occurred, the packs are usually all-gone by the end of May.
Furthermore, heavy and record-breaking snow has been falling this week actually adding to the pack.
"The heavy accumulation of snow up to 4-5 feet on Rohtang, Baralacha, Kunjum, Shikula passes is certainly good for the environment in the Himalayas," said Senior Scientific Officer at State Centre on Climate Change, Dr SS Randhawa.
Randhawa also said that this summer comes on the back of a long and record-breaking winter which brought rare heavy snows to the higher reaches of Himalayas through April and May. He added that the glaciers would also benefit from this latest July snowfall, along with the flakes witnessed for the first time in decades across the western Himalayan region.
All this powder is great news for the farmers in the cold desert regions of Himachal, Lahaul Spiti where water for irrigation purposes is usually a scarcity at this time of year.
'Experts' blamed climate change for Himalayan glacial retreat, though this latest development throws something of a spanner into that warm-mongering theory. Alarmists will claim one year against a 20 year trend means nothing, but 1) this actually makes it two years, as last year began the 'turning of the ship', and 2) the impacts of the sun slipping into it's next Grand Solar Minimum cycle are now being felt, as a long-lasting El Niño (warming of region 3.4 of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean) begins to wane (see below):
A meridional (wavy) jet stream flow - associated with historically low solar output - has, of late, been dealing almost every corner of the world unexpected weather:
While central and western Europe was dealt another blow of African heat this week, to the east, and on the other side of the jet stream, Moscow is actually expecting summer snow with forecasters warning of an "ultrapolar invasion" (more on that here).
Brief bursts of heat are to be expected with this type of flow. Overall though, Global Average Temperatures are trending cooler, and have been doing so since the start of 2016 — this drop will likely be even more pronounced moving forward as the sun descends deeper into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle: