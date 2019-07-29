© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/ratcliffe.house.gov



Dan Coats is expected to step down as the Intelligence Chief in the nearest future, US media reported on Sunday.The change at the helms of the US intelligence appears to have been brewing for some time already. Coats has told Trump his decision to "step down fairly soon" last week, Reuters reported, citing a "source with direct knowledge."At the same time, US President has been already seeking a replacement for Coats and reportedly met Ratcliffe to discuss the details of the job, Axios and The New York Times reported.for his ever-changing administration for some time, yet the President was particularly thrilled by his performance in last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing and handling of former special counsel Robert Mueller."I agree with the chairman, this morning, when he said Donald Trump is not above the law. He's not. But he damn sure shouldn't be below the law, which is where volume two of this report puts him," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday.Coats got behind the National Intelligence helms back in March 2017, replacing the Obama-era DNI chef James Clapper. Coats has expressed views, similar to Trump's ones, on a range of important issues - he was a vocal critic of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, describing it as a "state sponsor of terrorism." His hawkish approach towards foreign policy was well known before, as Coats, then-Ambassador to Germany was one of the vocal supporters of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, who threatened Berlin with consequences for its opposition to the war.For example, the DNI chief criticized Trump's behavior during the landmark Helsinki summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, claiming that it was "undeniable that the Russians are taking a lead." He also challenged Trump's optimistic assessment of the relation with North Korea, stating the Pyongyang is unlikely to give up its nuclear weaponry in any scenario.