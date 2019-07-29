Severe storms with intense winds in Barcelona, Spain this afternoon, July 27th. Report: mireia delgado / @mireiaydaiana via twitter pic.twitter.com/dYY8R7AGzC — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 27, 2019

Another view of the #tornado in Skåne, south Sweden in the late morning of July 28th! Video: Ann Selfvén via Meteorologist Danny Høgsholt pic.twitter.com/5Gfg5DweHy — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 29, 2019

Mud flow in Bourg Saint Maurice, Savoie, France, July 27th. Thanks to Adrien Bottarel for the report! pic.twitter.com/ebwAz5yzJc — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 27, 2019

Floods in Saint Tropez (83), France yesterday, July 27th. Report: This Is StTropez pic.twitter.com/PXbSI7iSlj — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 28, 2019

Last week's intense heatwave across Europe turned into storms, torrential rain and heavy winds this weekend.Meteorologists say that the affected areas in France are to expect up to 100mm of rainfall by Sunday.Italian media reported three deaths related to the adverse conditions. Two of them were hit by thunderbolts and another was thrown against a fence.In Kirchberg, Austria, the heavy rain swept large quantities of mud down on to roads blocking the path for motorists. It required removal by heavy machinery. Weather experts have said that large amounts of rainfall on such dry earth help to facilitate such mudslides.