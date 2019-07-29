A wave of bad weather killed at least three people in the central and northern part of Italy, according to Italian media reports on Sunday.A 27-year-old woman was killed after a strong wind lifted her car and smashed it against the road in Fiumicino town of Rome, the reports said.A body belonging to a 72-year-old man was found near Arezzo city in eastern Tuscany, early Sunday. The man is thought to be lost due to the strong winds.As the heavy rains continued throughout the night,the reports added.