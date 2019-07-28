© Japan Meteorological Agency



A small eruption was observed Friday on Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan,the weather agency said. The eruption occurred at 7:57 a.m. at the No. 1 crater of Mt. Aso's Nakadake, which is 1,506 meters above sea level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.There were no immediate reports of injuries.No volcanic cinders were detected but the agency warned of volcanic gas.The agency raised Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level to 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 in April, urging people not to approach the crater. Local municipalities have restricted entry to areas within 1 kilometer of the crater.