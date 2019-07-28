Earth Changes
Volcano eruption in Japan on July 26
Fri, 26 Jul 2019 12:48 UTC
There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was the latest in a series of small-scale eruptions at the volcano in Kumamoto Prefecture since April. No volcanic cinders were detected but the agency warned of volcanic gas.
The agency raised Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level to 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 in April, urging people not to approach the crater. Local municipalities have restricted entry to areas within 1 kilometer of the crater.
