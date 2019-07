© Thomson Reuters



There is no cure

EEE is dangerous because it can inflame the brain

If you needed another reason to use bug spray this summer, here it is: A rare virus that causes brain damage has been confirmed in mosquitoes in New York and Massachusetts, health officials reported last week.Oswego County officials said the, according to Syracuse.com The Boston Globe reported the virus has also beenIt is, but the disease, as well as others transmitted by mosquitoes, can be prevented by taking precautions against mosquito attacks. Here's what you need to know about EEE.After it's been transmitted via a mosquito bite, the virus can cause inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), which is what makes it so dangerous and potentially fatal.If a mosquito with the virus bites you, you can experience, according to the CDC. You'll know it's not something like the flu since it. Although there's no cure, patients should be hospitalized soHowever, if the brain does become inflamed, brain damage can be permanent and causeAnyone can get the disease, but people who work outside are particularly likely to be bitten by mosquitoes, and children and the elderly are most likely to have severe cases of EEE.You can prevent all mosquito-borne illnesses by using effective bug spray (with DEET or lemon eucalyptus) while outside, and wearing long pants and sleeves, according to the CDC.Health officials also recommend eliminating mosquito habitats where possible. That means getting rid of standing water from containers around the home like flower pots, gutters, recycling containers, wheel barrows, and birdbaths. Also make sure your screens don't have any holes or tears so that they keep mosquitoes outside.