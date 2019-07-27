First Trump was asked about Elizondo's claim, now another important politician has been directly asked by Tucker Carlson about UFO Debris. TTSA has been claiming to have been collecting UFO Debris aka Metamaterials for over a year, but this new attention on whether the United States has them, thanks to Elizondo's comment on Tucker Carlson Tonight months ago, and starting with the first New York Times article, could be an opening in the conversation that Disclosure activists have been asking for. Today's comments represent another huge win for To the Stars Academy. Hopefully the buzz in Washington will continue and the politicians asking for answers (and the public) will receive them.
Comment: Keith Basterfield provides a transcript and observations on Walker's appearance on Tucker's show:
TC - Well, after decades of denial, and secrecy, and flat out lying, America's defense establishment is finally admitting some of what it knows about UFOs. The Navy have admitted that its pilots encounter unidentified aircraft, so often, that they have had to draft new reporting guidelines to allow pilots to come forward. It is easy to find this funny, but it is also scary if you think about it.
Our vast, well funded, defense establishment is seeing things in the sky, they cannot account for; doing things they cannot understand. Should we be worried?
Congressman Mark Walker is a republican, representing the state of North Carolina, just sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy, Richard Spencer, about the military's UFO investigations. We recently spoke to the Congressman. Here's part of what he had to say.
TC - Should we be worried?
MW - Well, we are concerned about it. As the ranking member of Terrorism and Counterintelligence, we have questions. It comes down to some of the new infrared radar systems that we are putting into some of our new jets, are detecting some things out there. We call them Unidentified Aerial Threats, something we are looking at, UAPs are what we call it. We want to know the information, and that's why it's important we take a look at this.
TC - So this has been going on an awful long time. There is a lot of data the government has stored about this this, most of this I think is still classified. There must be theories about what these objects, what these aircraft are. What's the most plausible theory do you think?
MW - Well, we don't know for sure, obviously. What we do know is; the question we are wanting to get to. Is this something that is a defense mechanism from another country? We do know that China is looking at hypersonic missiles. That's 25,000 kilometres, or to break it down into our language, getting from DC, where I'm at, to LA in about 9 minutes. We don't know if nuclear warheads can be attached to those. Is it something like that, or is it something more? We don't know. But I feel like it is something that we must take a look at and that is why we've written to Secretary Spencer of the Navy.
TC - Is there any indication that you're aware, that these sightings are foreign aircraft? Russian or Chinese aircraft?
MW - We don't know. We have no evidence to support that. We do know there's something that's travelling at that speed of what we call hypersonic now, which is mach 4 or 5, not to get too technical.
That is something that we want to know. Is this something that another defense system in another country is more advanced, or is it something else? We are not trying to spook people out, but the AATIP, which basically a program that the government monitors this, was to close down in 2017. So part of my question, Tucker, is it really closed down; are we still spending resources; or is there more documentation that this program is still being able to file somewhere? That's something we need to know. Even if it's just for defense purposes alone.
TC - We spoke to a government employee who has worked on this issue, who said the US government has wreckage from one of these aircraft. Do you know anything about that?
MW - We don't know, but that's one of the four questions that we are asking. Is there evidence being held somewhere; not to get too spooky once again. But if there is evidence, I believe it is important for people, specifically in my position as the ranking member of Terrorism and Counterintelligence. We need to know what this is.
TC - Of course, and these are all legitimate questions. Hopefully, you are not being bullied or mocked into not asking them. I hope you will come back and tell us what the answers are.
MW - We look forward; when we find out; to come back. Thank you Tucker.
My comments
- Walker says that there is no evidence to support the objects as being Russian or Chinese aircraft.
- He states that the objects are capable of hypersonic velocities.
- In fact, he uses the words "...or something more..." and "...or is it something else?" in two places during the interview, hinting at a non Russian or Chinese origin.
- Carlson mentions that a government employee [Elizondo -KB] said that the US government has wreckage from one of these aircraft. When Walker is asked "Do you know anything about that?"Walker doesn't answer with "yes" or "no" but with "We don't know," then goes on to say that that is a question they are asking.
- I look forward to Walker's return to the show, when he provides the responses from the Secretary of the Navy.