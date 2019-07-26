Earth Changes
Before latest record high temperatures: Dutch province Zuid-Holland battered by hail
Sott.net
Fri, 26 Jul 2019 16:13 UTC
See below for a collection of pictures and videos with description:
Twitter user Frank Hensen tweeted that his car got dented by hailstones the size of ping pong balls in Rotterdam:
In Piershil, Hoeksche Waard, Barry Bouman was watching the Tour de France with four of his friends in his backyard when his yard suddenly turned into a pool. Barry told Dutch news service RTL Nieuws: "It started to rain softly, before it suddenly started pouring. We just ran back to the house." See his video below:
Rick Zee from Schiebroek in Rotterdam-North filmed the hailstones as they fell:
Twitter user Sjaak Boot Fotograaf tweets: "And then the roof window broke!".
While some cars suffered damage because of the hailstorm, others got lucky:
Twitter user Monique shows how pieces of a tree that ended on a playground:
"The street is flooded. A short but heavy hailstorm," René wrote down on Twitter:
The Province Zuid-Holland was not the only area that was affected. The Dutch city of Tilburg, in the southern province of North Brabant, was also lashed by the storm, as described by Twitter user Sanne. She writes: "A serious #raintornado in our street just flooded the bedroom... Rain came through the closed windows. For several seconds you couldn't see anything outside. Seconds later the sun shines again..."
Twitter user Quintexx shares the following video filmed in the Dutch city of Spijkenisse:
Comment: Around the same time a hailstorm made its way through parts of the Netherlands, hailstones the size of baseballs pounded Minnesota, Wisconsin, US: Cars damaged by baseball-sized hail as severe storms pound Minnesota, Wisconsin