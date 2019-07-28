1. Why did you suggest that juvenile clickbait from a Russian troll farm was part of a "sweeping and systematic" Russian government interference effort?

2. Are you still convinced that the GRU stole Democratic Party e-mails and transferred them to Wikileaks?

3. Why didn't you interview Julian Assange?

4. Why did you imply that key figures were Russian agents, and leave out countervailing information, including their (more) extensive Western ties?

5. Why did you indict several Trump officials for perjury, but not Joseph Mifsud?

6. Why did you omit the fact that Rob Goldstone's offer to Donald Jr. — "official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia" as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump" — was "publicist puff" (in other words, a lie)?

7. Did the Trump campaign receive any Russian government offers of assistance from anyone actually acting on behalf of the Russian government?

8. Were US intelligence officials compromised by Russophobia?

"It is my opinion that with respect to Western ideals and who it is and what it is we stand for as Americans, Russia poses the most dangerous threat to that way of life."

Mr. Trump had caught the attention of F.B.I. counterintelligence agents when he called on Russia during a campaign news conference in July 2016 to hack into the emails of his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Mr. Trump had refused to criticize Russia on the campaign trail, praising President Vladimir V. Putin. And investigators had watched with alarm as the Republican Party softened its convention platform on the Ukraine crisis in a way that seemed to benefit Russia.

Aaron Maté is a contributing writer for The Nation and the host of the new show Pushback, airing on The Grayzone.