Earth Changes
Dry weather has had massive impact on food production in all of Andalusian provinces in Spain
Fresh Plaza
Thu, 18 Jul 2019 15:36 UTC
So far, as far as rainfall is concerned, the hydrometeorological year has been very dry, without significant changes until September with the start of the new rainy season.
The month of April stood out, as the amount of rainfall stood 30% above the average for the whole region, which partially alleviated the situation and allowed the water supply for irrigated crops to be increased (from 4,500 m3 / ha to 5,400 m3 / ha at the Confederation of the Guadalquivir). This was followed by the driest May ever recorded, and those same dynamics continued in June. With such a beginning of the summer, we can expect the water supply situation to worsen in the coming months.
When it comes to the productions affected, in Almería, the rainfed almond harvest has been disastrous, both due to the scarcity of rain and to the drop in temperatures recorded in spring, as well as the gusts of wind that caused the fruit to fall from the trees.
The irrigation of the horticultural and industrial crops of the Vega del Guadalquivir, in the province of Seville, has also been hit, as the water reserves are running out and there is a risk of not being able to finish the campaign normally.
In Malaga, tropical crops have not been affected so far, as they have been irrigated with the water supplies available, but there is fear of the possibility of reservoirs having less water ahead of the next season.
In Córdoba, extensive horticultural crops have suffered from lack of winter water, so agricultural producers have decided to start irrigating earlier than normal.
In Cádiz, vineyards have fewer bunches because of the lack of rain, which took a toll on the flowering. Compared to last year, the harvest is expected to be reduced by up to 25%.
In the eastern part of Granada, the Altiplano region is the most affected by the dry weather. Growers of horticultural crops in general (tomato, lettuce, green beans, zucchini...) and of cherry tomatoes in particular have been forced to reduce the acreage due to the lack of water. Tropical crops are not under such a threat, but increased irrigation could cause a rapid decline in the level of reservoirs.
In Huelva, berries have suffered the impact of the abrupt temperature changes of recent months, as these facilitate the proliferation of fungal diseases. As for irrigation, there are no problems.
Source: agroinformacion.com