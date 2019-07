As reported by COAG Andalucía, the dry weather registered in 2019 in Andalusia has had a massive impact on many parts of the region and has had consequences on the fruit and vegetable production,without significant changes until September with the start of the new rainy season.The month of April stood out, as the amount of rainfall stood 30% above the average for the whole region, which partially alleviated the situation and allowed the water supply for irrigated crops to be increased (from 4,500 m3 / ha to 5,400 m3 / ha at the Confederation of the Guadalquivir).In Malaga, tropical crops have not been affected so far, as they have been irrigated with the water supplies available, but there is fear of the possibility of reservoirs having less water ahead of the next season.so agricultural producers have decided to start irrigating earlier than normal.In the eastern part of Granada, the Altiplano region is the most affected by the dry weather.Tropical crops are not under such a threat, but increased irrigation could cause a rapid decline in the level of reservoirs.As for irrigation, there are no problems.Source: agroinformacion.com