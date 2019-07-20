Fire in the Sky
Large meteor fireball streaks, breaks apart across Florida sky
Amanda Holly
WFLA
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 18:48 UTC
WFLA
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 18:48 UTC
Rick may have been one of the only ones to capture the meteor on video but plenty of people saw it. Twitter has numerous reports of the meteor being seen all across Florida.
The meteor was so bright that the global lightning mapper on the GOES East satellite displayed it at a lightning strike near Orlando!
Another security camera caught the meteor near Jacksonville.
The American Meteor Society received 24 reports of this "fireball" last night. While the exact cause or origin of the meteor will probably remain unknown, it is possibly a meteor falling into the earth's atmosphere. Based on the 24 reports that came in, the trajectory of the meteor was determined by the AMS and is displayed by the blue line below.
5.3M earthquake in Athens, Greece, on 19 July 2019 topples a cross atop the 10th century Church of the Pantanassa
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
- Winston Churchill
And, what language is going to be used? Esperanto?
Given the unique problems face by a young woman with autism and the confusion coming into adolescence, I have often suspected that they are...
the main idea of an european army is for europe to be less dependent of the us. basically a necessity if europe want to hold different positions...
Maybe Nigel is worried that an European army could be used to attack inside the EU, when member countries have lost their sovereignty but fail to...
That's sound like his buddy WJC's claim that he smoked pot, but didn't inhale.