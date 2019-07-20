© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Strongest Summer Jet Stream Winds EVER recorded in the Northern Hemisphere summer bringing almost a foot of snow to west coast peaks from BC to Colorado, couple that with Typhoons moving N/S in the Pacific and Zonal Temperatures showing anomalies ever since June and we can see that Earth's atmosphere has begun to shift to the Grand Solar Minimum pattern.Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.