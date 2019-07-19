What's certain is that dozens of people across at least four counties heard a loud boom or felt a shaking Thursday afternoon.What's a mystery is where it originated.Emergency and law enforcement agencies in Greene, Morgan, Scott and Pike counties received numerous reports of a loud, explosion-like sound that shook the ground and buildings about 1 p.m. Thursday.Some who felt it quickly took to social media looking for clues. Although there were a few erroneous reports of explosions, most people were left scratching their heads.Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman said there were reports about the sound, but the source could not be verified."I heard what I thought was thunder, but further north in White Hall there were reports of a loud boom," Hoesman said. "So far the cause is unknown."Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said his agency received calls but no one had reported any damage or fires.Theories being looked into include that it was a sonic boom from an aircraft or some type of gas explosion, Hoesman said.There have been hundreds of similar reports scattered across the U.S. over the past few months, from Block Island, Rhode Island, to Liberty, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville boom was attributed to someone legally using the explosive tannerite.The others, like the one Thursday, remain mysteries.Marco Cartolano contributed to this report.