Kim Darroch UK ambassador
Sir Kim Darroch, one of Britain's top diplomats
Kim Darroch reportedly told a U.S. official that Christopher Steele, the author of the discredited anti-Trump dossier that the FBI used to justify secretly monitoring members of the Trump team, was "absolutely legit." Steele, in producing the dossier and several of its false or unsubstantiated claims, was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

The leaked diplomatic documents were published by the The Mail on Sunday, days after the paper published several anti-Trump messages Darroch sent to Downing Street from 2017 to present.

Numerous problems with the Steele dossier's reliability have surfaced, including several issues that were brought to the FBI's attention before it cited the dossier in its FISA application and subsequent renewals. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report made plain, for example, that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen did not travel to Prague to conspire with Russian hackers seeking to access Democrat files, as the dossier alleged. And there was no evidence of a compromising, lurid tape of Trump, nor evidence of Trump-loyal hackers "in the US."

Mueller also was unable to substantiate the dossier's claims that former Trump aide Carter Page had received a large payment relating to the sale of a share of Rosneft, a Russian oil giant. And Fox News has confirmed that Steele provided clearly false information to a State Department contact prior to the FISA warrant being issued — including a claim that there was a Russian consulate in Miami that was running a foreign influence operation, when no such consulate exists.

