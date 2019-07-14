Earthquake map
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered about two miles northwest of Manhattan shook the Gallatin Valley Saturday evening.

The United State Geological Services reported the quake happened at about 7:50 p.m., and that tremors could be felt within a 180-mile radius from the center.

"It rattled the dishes pretty good," said Marie Westphal, co-owner of Sir Scott's Oasis Steakhouse in Manhattan. "Nobody hurt, no damage or anything like that, but it was like, 'Holy cow, that was a pretty good jolt.'"

Westphal guessed that the quake lasted five to 10 seconds.

Dan Springer, Gallatin County undersheriff, said the sheriff's office had not received any immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Jana Pursley, USGS geophysicist, said people in the area affected by the initial quake should expect to feel aftershocks as big as 3.0 during the next few days.

Pursley said she didn't expect any major damage from Saturday' quake. At the epicenter, she said, people could see minor things like cracking in stucco and cement in driveways, and things could fall off of shelves.

"It's not going to be substantial damage," she said.

Historically, Pursley said, there have been three similar magnitude earthquakes near where Saturday's occurred. In 1975 and 1989, she said, there were 4.0 earthquakes recorded, and a 4.4-magnitude earthquake happened in 1974.

Pursley said two other quakes have happened about 20 miles northeast of where Saturday's struck. She said in 1926 there was a 5.4 earthquake, and 5.6-magnitude quake happened in 1929.

Pursley asked anyone who feels aftershocks to make a report at earthquake.usgs.gov.