The separate lightning incidents occurred in Pabna, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Sunamganj, Chuadanga, and Rajshahi on SaturdayAt least 14 people have been killed and another injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Pabna, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Sunamganj, Chuadanga, and Rajshahi on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Motaleb Sardar, 55, his two sons Farid Sardar, 22, Sarif Sardar, 18, and Raham Ali, 50, of Pachuria village, said Bera Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Asif Anam Siddiquee.They died on the spot after a thunderbolt hit them while they were processing rotten jute in a field near Pachuria primary school of the village around 12:30pm, he added.In Mymensingh, three people were killed and another was injured in separate lightning strikes in Phulbaria and Phulpur upazila.Chaito Bormon, 22, a fisherman, died on the spot after a lightning struck him while catching fish at a nearby waterbody around 2.30pm, said Firoz Talukder, officer-in-charge of Phulbaria Police Station.Monu Bormon, 25, elder brother of the victim, who sustained injuries during the strike, was given first aid, the OC added.A youth, Sohagh Mia, 22, son of Abdul Mazid of Baula area in Phulpur was killed in another lightning strike in Phulpur upazila around 2.00pm, said Imarat Hossain Gazi, officer-in-charge of Phulpur police station.Another lightning struck a farmer, Jamal Uddin, 40, leaving him dead on the spot while he was working at his seed beds at Poyari village in the same upazila around 12.00pm, added the OC.The matter was confirmed by our Netrakona correspondent.while they were loading banana on a Dhaka-bound truck in Alamdanga upazila town around 4:30pm, Munshi Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga Police Station.The victims were identified as Al Amin, 30, Huda Mia, 32, and Hamidul Islam ,30, hailing from Kalaidanga village in Sadar upazila of Meherpur, our Jhenaidah correspondent reports quoting the OC.at Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district in the morning.The deceased were identified as Haridul, 47, and his son Tara Mia, 12, resident of Maniktila village of Dokhin Shripur union of the upazila.Tahirpur police station OC Md Atikur Rahman said the thunderbolt struck them at around 9 am when they were catching fish in a nearby haor. Haridul and Tara were taken to Tahirpur Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctors declared them dead.In Netrokona, a farmer was struck by lightning in Kalmakanda upazila in the morning.The deceased farmer Enamul Hoque, 22, was struck while he was grazing his cow near his house around 10 am.Locals immediately took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-call doctor declared him dead, said Rangchhati Union Member Mozzamel Hoque.In Rajshahi, a farmer was killed on the spot by lightning, while working in the field at Benipur village in Godagari upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Durul Huda, 55, of the village.The victims included 21 women, seven children and 98 men. Most of them were killed while fishing or bringing cattle back home from the field.Fifty-three people were also injured in lightning strikes during this period.