© Reuters



Much-needed tourism boost

Playing with fire

A view of Armageddon

Many in the evangelical community, including Joshua, believe it is their duty to encourage Jews to move from their home countries to the Promised Land to bring forward an end-times supposedly prophesied in the Bible.

Speeding up the second coming

Rallying cry for Herzl's followers

'Struggle until the Rapture'

Sleeping giant awakens

Closer ties to settlers

Evangelical money pours in

Immune to reason

Standing against Israel's enemies