"SHABBY" MILITARY

Germany's Social Democrats have circulated a damning paper to their European political group in whichThe European Parliament is due to vote next Tuesday on whether von der Leyen, Germany's defense minister and a conservative ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, should succeed Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the EU executive.Merkel said on Thursday the coalition's situation "is not easy". She was the only EU leader to abstain in a vote last week on an EU top jobs package after she consulted the SPD, which rejected the deal.Von der Leyen is currently lobbying lawmakers in the European Parliament to confirm her as Commission chief. The Socialist grouping to which the SPD belongs has 154 of the assembly's total 751 seats, not enough alone to block her.In its paper, the SPD dissected what it presented as von der Leyen's policy and leadership failures as defense minister,"From the very beginning, she ... overestimated herself," read the document, written in English and seen by Reuters.A spokesman for the Defense Ministry declined to comment on the paper when contacted by Reuters.The paper is sure to inflame tensions in the coalition, already running high after former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel suggested the party could quit the ruling alliance over von der Leyen's nomination as European Commission chief."Soldiers of higher ranks were horrified," the paper read. "It took weeks to calm the internal critics. Nevertheless, there is still talk of alienation between the minister and the Bundeswehr."Of her efforts to fix gaps in military readiness, the SPD said von der Leyen hadBut Katarina Barley, who led the SPD's campaign for elections to the European Parliament in May, has said the coalition will not collapse over her nomination.The nomination gives Merkel the opportunity to secure a close ally at the top of the EU who will outlast her. The current parliamentary term is due to run until 2021, which is when Merkel plans to stand down.An end to the ruling coalition could yet be precipitated by regional elections in three eastern states in the autumn. Polls show the SPD is set to perform poorly.