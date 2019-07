© USA Today

Payless ShoeSource: 2,589 (includes 248 Canada locations and 114 smaller-format stores in Shopko Hometown locations).



Gymboree/Crazy 8: 749



Dressbarn: 649. Here are the locations that closed in June and closing in July.



Charlotte Russe: 494; but the company's new owner is opening new stores.



Shopko: 371



Charming Charlie: 261



LifeWay Christian Resources: 170



Topshop: All 11 U.S. stores



Henri Bendel: 23



E.L.F. Beauty: 22

More closings

Family Dollar: As many as 390 stores



Fred's: 442; the company said it would close another 129 stores with going-out-of-business sales beginning Friday.



Chico's: 74, but 250 over the next three years.



GNC: 233



Gap: Roughly 230 in next two years



Walgreens: 195



Foot Locker: 165, total includes closings outside of the U.S.



Signet Jewelers: The parent company of Kay, Zales and Jared said it would close another 150 stores.



Pier 1 Imports: 57, but up to 145 could close.*



Ascena Retail: 120



Destination Maternity: 117



Sears: 72



Victoria's Secret: 53



Vera Bradley: 50



Office Depot: 50



Kmart: 48



CVS: 46



Party City: 45



Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores: 45



The Children's Place: Up to 45



Z Gallerie: 44



DKNY: 41



Stage Stores: 40 to 60



Bed Bath & Beyond: 40



Abercrombie & Fitch: 40



Francesca's: At least 30 stores



Build-A-Bear: Up to 30 over two years



Williams-Sonoma: 30



J.C. Penney: 27



Bath & Body Works: 24



Southeastern Grocers: 22



Saks Off 5th: 20



Lowe's: 20



J. Crew: 20



Macy's: 8



Nordstrom: 7



Target: 6



J.Crew: 5



Kohl's: 4



Whole Foods: 1



Calvin Klein: 1



Pottery Barn: 1

The retail apocalypse isn't showing any signs of slowing down., according to a new report from global marketing research firm Coresight Research Based on Coresight Research's figures and retailers' earnings reports, more than 7,000 stores are slated to shutter this year with thousands of locations already gone.Bankrupt footwear company Payless ShoeSource, which closed its remaining U.S. stores last week, accounts for about 37% of the closings.The "going-out-of-business" sales and liquidation of other brands is expected to continue. Coresight estimates closures could reach 12,000 by the end of the year, the report said.Coresight, which has offices in Manhattan, London and Hong Kong, tracked the 5,864 closings in 2018, which included all Toys R Us stores and hundreds of Kmart and Sears locations.The record year for closings was 2017, with 8,139 shuttered stores, Coresight found. This included an earlier round of Payless closings, the entire HHGregg electronics and appliance chain, and hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores.The pain is expected to continue into future years, according to an April report from UBS Securities.A separate analysis by UBS said tariffs on Chinese imports could put $40 billion of sales and 12,000 stores at risk."The market is not realizing how much brick & mortar retail is incrementally struggling and how new 25% tariffs could force widespread store closures," UBS analyst Jay Sole wrote in the May report. "We think potential 25% tariffs on Chinese imports could accelerate pressure on these company's profit margins to the point where major store closures become a real possibility."Thousands of locations have already closed this year with the final Payless stores finishing their liquidation sales in June. All Charlotte Russe stores closed in April but the company's new owner has started to open new stores Some retailers also are opening new stores while closing locations including Bath & Body Works and Abercrombie & Fitch.*Pier 1 Imports store closings: Retailer plans to close 57 stores, and more closures could be coming, interim CEO says Source: Coresight Research; staff research