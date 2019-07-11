Earth Changes
22-day-old infant killed by family's husky in Gainesville, Georgia
The Gainesville Times
Wed, 10 Jul 2019 12:36 UTC
The baby, a 22-day-old girl, was identified Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office as Ruth Flores.
The dog was a husky, David Jones, assistant director of Hall County Animal Services, said Wednesday.
The infant died from injuries she received from the dog Tuesday, according to Hall County Fire Services.
Firefighters responded to the incident in the 2900 block of Gillsville Highway.
"The incident occurred inside the home, in a bedroom where the infant was resting, according to initial information gathered by deputies on the scene," Hall County Sheriff's Office 1st Lt. Chris Dale wrote in a news release.
The baby was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zach Brackett, and died at the hospital.
"Hall County Animal Control and Enforcement also responded and took custody of the dog, which belonged to the family at the residence," Dale said.
The investigation is ongoing but there are no charges at this time, Dale said Wednesday.
Joshua Silavent contributed to this report.
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Recent Comments
Time for folk then to wake up, as this is their future.
Zman Try subterranean activity.
Hype in action again, power words to maximise the impact, "emergency" and " Massive". This is nowt but a storm in a T cup.
What cold possibly be the reason for these whales and dolphins dying like flies lately? Surely not mega-tons of plastic, radiation, corexit,...
Too bad the US wasn't as adamant about freedom of the seas in the Strait of Gibraltar. Regardless of any illegal sanctions, real or made up from...