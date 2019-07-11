© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

Officials have revealed the identity of the infant killed by a dog Tuesday, along with the breed of that dog, which was a family pet.The baby, a 22-day-old girl, was identified Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office as Ruth Flores.The dog was a husky, David Jones, assistant director of Hall County Animal Services, said Wednesday.The infant died from injuries she received from the dog Tuesday, according to Hall County Fire Services.Firefighters responded to the incident in the 2900 block of Gillsville Highway."The incident occurred inside the home, in a bedroom where the infant was resting, according to initial information gathered by deputies on the scene," Hall County Sheriff's Office 1st Lt. Chris Dale wrote in a news release.The baby was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zach Brackett, and died at the hospital."Hall County Animal Control and Enforcement also responded and took custody of the dog, which belonged to the family at the residence," Dale said.The investigation is ongoing but there are no charges at this time, Dale said Wednesday.Joshua Silavent contributed to this report.