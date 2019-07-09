© KATEHON.com 2016/Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press



An Italian court has sentenced 24 people to life in prison for their involvement in Operation Condor, in which theThose sentenced on Monday includedExactly how many people died as a result of the conspiracy is unknown, but prosecutors in South America and Italy provided evidence that at least 100 leftwing activists were killed in Argentina, including 45 Uruguayans, 22 Chileans, 15 Paraguayans and 13 Bolivians."Operation Condor spared no one," said Francesca Lessa, a research fellow at Oxford University's Latin American Centre.while children - illegally detained with their parents - had their biological identity stolen and replaced by that of adoptive families."Declassified documents suggest some victims were drugged, their stomachs were slit open and they were dropped from planes into the Atlantic Ocean. Other victims' bodies were cemented into barrels and thrown into rivers.Monday's verdict was the result of years of pressure from the families of those who disappeared. "For decades, the victims' relatives have been seeking justice," Lessa said. "In the late 1990s and early 2000s, impunity dominated South America, with former politicians and military officials involved in Condor Operation still enjoying immunity. Bringing them before a judge to take responsibility for their crimes was not a simple undertaking."said Jorge Ithurburu, a lawyer for 24 Marzo, a Rome-based NGO. "The more time passed the more the witnesses of those atrocious crimes aged or died."Aurora Meloni, 68, whose husband, Daniel Banfi, was kidnapped and murdered in Buenos Aires in 1974, told the Guardian: "We've never given up and today we all won. Today's ruling is not only for my husband ... today's ruling is dedicated to all the people killed and kidnapped under Condor."Last April, a newly declassified CIA document showed that European intelligence agencies sought advice from South America's 1970s dictatorships on how to combat leftwing "subversion".the document stated.According to the human rights prosecution office in Buenos Aires,The precise number of deaths directly attributable to Operation Condor is still unknown and highly disputed.