mud volcano
A mud volcano in Pingtung County erupted yesterday, July 8, in a field adjacent to the site of the last eruption last year.

Fortunately for the affected farmer, the field had already been harvested, but the Wandan Township government urgently dispatched an excavator to divert mud away from neighboring cropland.

Mud spewed out to a height of over one meter during yesterday's eruption.

Farmers expressed the hope that the government would set up a system of subsidies for farmers affected by the eruptions. The mud that accumulated during last year's eruption had still not been cleared, and now the adjacent field is being inundated with a mud flow.


Today, July 9, the eruption of mud was accompanied by flames as the natural gas that causes the eruptions ignited.
Wandan mud volcano

The Wandan mud volcano periodically erupts at intervals of between six months to two years at different places within a radius of around two kilometers near the border of Wandan and Xinyuan townships.

Last year, the volcano erupted twice, destroying a ready-to-harvest rice crop, and damaging a rural road.

Taiwan English News reported previous eruptions April 2016, and June 2016.

Previous to yesterday's eruption, the last eruption occurred December 24, 2018.