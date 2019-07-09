Just a little hail storm coming through this afternoon, you know the usual in Calgary... #YYCstorm pic.twitter.com/0JBXZdvsMy — N.N #ZELO_Distance (@Noori_NN) July 8, 2019



Hailing in Country Hills in calgary Who wants to buy some snow?? #abstorm #CALGARY pic.twitter.com/3UFlDrbP4X — Tanya Boulis (@TANY36) July 8, 2019



Thunder and lightning can definitely be frightening, but huge chunks of ice falling from the sky in a furious and unrelenting flurry is something else entirely.That's what many Calgarians had to deal with on Sunday evening, as the thunderstorm that rolled into town brought with it a significant hailstorm.The noisy hailstorm was hard to miss... especially for those trapped in their cars as the worst of it came down, and more than a few Calgarians took the opportunity to document the weather phenomenon, uploading photos and videos of the event to Twitter: