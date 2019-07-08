"Pillars of light" appeared again in the province of Sulu this year, and were captured in several photos shared by netizens.

According to a certain Amarkhan Jidara, who shared several photos of the spectacular dance of lights in the night sky, the latest celestial show they witnessed was last Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Light Pillars
© Photos courtesy of Amarkhan Jidara

Light Pillars2
© Photos courtesy of Amarkhan Jidara
Jidara said residents were awestruck at the sight of lights in the sky.

Sulu folks claim they have been seeing the lights for quite sometime already, appearing once or twice a year.

Local Tausugs call the lights "Lansuk-Lansuk" or candles.
Light Pillars3
© Photos courtesy of Amarkhan Jidara
But Tausugs have opposing beliefs about the appearance of the lights. Some think it brings bad luck or tragedy, while others look at it as a sign of good luck.

Last Sunday's sky show lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, Jidara said