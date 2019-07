© Photos courtesy of Amarkhan Jidara

According to a certain Amarkhan Jidara, who shared several photos of the spectacular dance of lights in the night sky, the latest celestial show they witnessed was last Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 7 p.m.Jidara said residents were awestruck at the sight of lights in the sky.Sulu folks claim they have been seeing the lights for quite sometime already, appearing once or twice a year.Local Tausugs call the lights "Lansuk-Lansuk" or candles.But Tausugs have opposing beliefs about the appearance of the lights. Some think it brings bad luck or tragedy, while others look at it as a sign of good luck.Last Sunday's sky show lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, Jidara said