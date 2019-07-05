© AFP



threatening to slash this year's harvest by up to half.

Lithuania declared an emergency on Wednesday as a severe drought hit the Baltic EU state,Apart from jeopardising crops, scant rainfall has also drastically reduced water levels in some rivers, threatening fish stocks and shipping activities.The formal declaration of an "emergency situation" will allow the government to compensate farmers for some losses as well as help them to avoid EU financial sanctions should they fail to reach production goals.Mazeika said "nobody has any doubt" that global climate change is behind the prolonged and more intensive dry spells and heatwaves in recent years.He also appealed to neighbouring Belarus to increase the water level in the Neris river by allowing more water to flow from its reservoirs.Last month was the hottest June ever recorded with soaring temperatures worldwide capped off by a record-breaking heatwave across Western Europe, satellite data showed Tuesday.The Czech Academy of Sciences said it expects drought to affect the entire country, with 80 percent of the territory facing "exceptional to extreme drought".Source: AFP