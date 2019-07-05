© AFP

Science media now showing changes in Earth's atmosphere are connected and cyclical, especially that more and more reports out are focused on extreme floods. This is the drip feed to tell you that the intensification of the Grand Solar Minimum will continue. Rare tornadoes in three parts of the world in the same week, five foot hail in Mexico, massive floods in Mali desert west Africa and flood maps being changes in cities across the planet to look at the once in a 500 year flood for insurers.The Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.