snow turkey
Heavy snowfall on the Kaçkar Mountains in Çamlıhemşin district on the last day of June surprised everyone.

Forty climbers set out at 06.00 am to climb to the summit and had to return to Avusor Plateau.

Ercan Kesti, who returned from the group due to heavy snowfall, said, "We tried to climb Kaçkarlar but there is an incredible snowfall.