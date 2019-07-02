Earth Changes
Evacuation advisories issued for over 1.2 million as heavy rain lashes Japan
The Mainichi
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 06:15 UTC
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned of heavy rain in eastern Japan on July 1 and in western Japan through July 4, with a possibility of localized downpours and thunderstorms. The agency is calling for people to be on their guard against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, lightning and other extreme weather.
By 9 a.m., evacuation advisories were in place for more than 1.21 million people in 558,715 households in 21 municipalities in the three southwestern Japan prefectures of Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto. The advisory for the city of Kagoshima covered almost the entire municipality.
In the town of Honjo in Kagoshima Prefecture, a hillside gave way, resulting in a landslide that hit the home of a 78-year-old woman. She was rescued by her husband and neighbors and admitted to hospital, but later died.
Some train services in Kyushu were suspended while some expressways sections on the island were also closed to traffic.
Over the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on July 2, the agency predicts up to 200 millimeters of rain in southern Kyushu, and 100 millimeters in northern Kyushu, as well as on Shikoku and in the Kinki region in western Japan. Up to 80 millimeters is expected to fall in the Tokai region in central Japan.
(Japanese original by Ran Kanno, Kagoshima Bureau and Atsushige Nakamura, Kyushu News Department)
Quote of the Day
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
I worked in supermarkets for 6 years. It took me almost that long to realise that there is barely any "food" on the shelves. If it can stay on the...
They must make the brain a class 1 drug immediately and lobotomize anyone whose brain shows capability to produce this drug
Anyone buying this crap?
If you reverse the cause and effect - consciousness and the structure of matter - you can't avoid reaching ridiculous conclusions. It is common...
Having read the Edda, I prohibit that imposter to use the term "valhalla" !!! Categorically !!! Why doesn't he just stick with his house-god Baal...