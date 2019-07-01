© Sputnik



Seven people have died in floods that have devastated the Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk. The water also drove several thousand people from their homes."According to the latest data, seven people fell victim to the flood. Nine are missing, a child is among them," TASS news agency reported on Monday, quoting a source at the regional emergency services. Some 153 more people have been injured and are currently in hospital, with over 600 more seeking medical help.Severe flooding has been caused by torrential rains that hit the region last week. Water levels of some rivers quickly rose to more than two meters.according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.Up to 30,000 people were cut off from electricity supplies. The floodwater also damaged roads and limited traffic on part of the federal highway.Drone footage and photos from the area show.A number of farm households and agriculture organizations are in the flooded zone, withSome 140 animals have so far been rescued, while up toAround one fourth of the region's crop fields are under water. Several gas stations were also flooded, causing a large leak of fuel.Irkutsk residents have collected about 100 tons of humanitarian aid (drinking water, food and warm clothes) for people driven from their homes by flood water, chairman of the Irkutsk Region's Legislative Assembly, Sergei Sokol, said earlier on Monday."There are shortages of drinking water, food, medicines and clothes. The situation [...] is extremely complicated," he said during a conference call.Damage to region is currently estimated at about 1.1 billion rubles (US$17 million).President Vladimir Putin visited the region over the weekend, instructing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to involve regular troops to help deal with the flood, if necessary. The president is to hold another meeting regarding the situation on July 3.