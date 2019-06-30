Drivers were stunned when this super-rare QUADRUPLE waterspout was seen tearing along the horizon. The incredible natural phenomenon was seen above a lake next to the coast of Tainan, Taiwan, today (25/06) just before nightfall.Singaporean resident Eli Chew captured the scene while she was a passenger in a taxi travelling along the highway during a visit to the area. She said: ''We saw the waterspout after landing in Tainan in Taiwan.According to our driver, it was a rare sight. It was our first time in the country. Seeing this was very special.