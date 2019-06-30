Two people managed to catch a giant waterspout on camera in Alberta on Friday night.Danielle Schreiner and Terry Rupp captured videos of a waterspout in Cold Lake, Alberta, roughly 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton."Oh my God!" a woman shouts in the video as a group of onlookers gathers near the shore.The jaw-dropping natural phenomenon lasted about 10 minutes before dissipating.Cold Lake cottager Ryan Baldwin said he's seen a few waterspouts, but this one was "the biggest one I've ever seen.""It only took about maybe 90 seconds for the sky to start spinning and then it just came down pretty quick," he told CTV Edmonton.